Last Updated : Sep 24, 2018 04:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mindtree appoints Pradip Menon as CFO

The appointment was based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Audit Committee, it added.

Id-sized IT firm Mindtree Monday said it has appointed Pradip Menon as its chief financial officer (CFO). The company's Board of Directors approved Menon's appointment as CFO with effect from Monday, Mindtree said in a regulatory filing.

The appointment was based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Audit Committee, it added.

Prior to joining Mindtree, Menon served as the CFO and wholetime director for AkzoNobel in India. He has also worked for over 20 years with Unilever in multiple roles in India as well as Singapore, Dubai and Switzerland.
