Last Updated : Mar 02, 2020 02:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mindtree appoints Dayapatra Nevatia as Chief Operating Officer

In this new role, Nevatia will support the company into its next phase of growth.

Technology consulting and services company Mindtree on Monday announced the appointment of Dayapatra Nevatia as its Chief Operating Officer.

He will be based in Bengaluru.

Nevatia holds decades of industry experience and joins Mindtree from Accenture where he was the MD and Director of Delivery for Advanced Technology Centres in India, Mindtree said in a statement.

First Published on Mar 2, 2020 01:45 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Dayapatra Nevatia #Mindtree

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.