Mindspace REIT to raise up to Rs 200 crore via debentures

Mindspace Business Parks REIT | Company to raise up to Rs 500 crore via NCDs. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Mindspace Business Parks REIT said it will raise up to Rs 200 crore through issuance of debentures on a private placement basis.

The decision was taken at an executive committee meeting of K Raheja Corp Investment Managers LLP, manager to Mindspace Business Parks REIT (Mindspace REIT), according to a regulatory filing.

The committeehas approved the issue of non-convertible debentures by Mindspace REIT on a private placement basis for an aggregate amount of upto Rs 200 crore in one or more tranches.

Mindspace Business Parks is India's second REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust), and got listed this year after a successful launch of public issue of about Rs 4,500 crore.

The country's first REIT, Embassy Office Parks, got listed in April last year after raising Rs 4,750 crore.