    Mindspace REIT awarded five stars by Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark

    The company scored 94 out of 100, ranking fourth in Asia office on development benchmark.

    Moneycontrol News

    Real estate investment trust Mindspace Business Parks REIT, backed by Mumbai-based real estate firm K Raheja Corp and Blackstone, has been awarded five stars by Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB).

    The company scored 94 out of 100, ranking fourth in Asia office on development benchmark. Additionally, it got four-star rating, scoring 81 out of 100 for Standing Investment Benchmark.

    "Looking at this year’s benchmark, the industry’s embrace of ESG (environmental, social and governance) continues to be reflected in our strong participation numbers and increased data coverage, signalling that real asset investors and managers alike remain steadfast in their commitment to sustainability," said Sebastien Roussotte, chief executive officer of GRESB.

    Vinod Rohira, Chief Executive Officer, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, said: “We have also emerged as one of the top developers in Asia. This rating recognises not just our initiatives, but also considers stakeholders’ confidence and contribution towards achieving our ESG purpose.”

    GRESB is a mission-driven and industry-led organisation providing ESG data to financial markets.

    The Mindspace REIT owns office portfolios across four key office markets of India, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Homebuyers #Real Estate
    first published: Oct 20, 2022 12:05 pm
