Minda, Japan's Kasei Group form JV for alloy wheel moulds

Auto component maker Minda Industries today said it has formed a joint venture (JV) with Japan's Kasei Group to manufacturing moulds for alloy wheels.

The proposed name for the JV company is Kasei Minda Mould Pvt Ltd, in which Minda would hold 49.9 percent equity while Kasei Group would hold the rest 50.1 percent.

The JV firm would be set up in Bawal, Haryana.

"This is in line with group strategy to invest in capability building and develop competitive edge," Minda Industries said in a regulatory filing.

The initial investment outlay for the plant is Rs 25.50 crore, and the first phase of facility is expected to be commissioned by April 2019.

"With mould manufacturing technology we are taking a step further to integrate and strengthen end-to-end process of alloy wheel technology," Minda Industries CMD Nirmal K Minda said.

Minda Industries shares were trading 0.13 percent higher at Rs 419.90 on the BSE.