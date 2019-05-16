App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 16, 2019 10:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Minda Ind Q4 net declines 46% to Rs 74 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 135 crore in Q4 of FY18, Minda Industries said in a release.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Auto component maker Minda Industries May 16 reported a steep 46 per cent decline in consolidated profit at Rs 74 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2019.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 135 crore in Q4 of FY18, Minda Industries said in a release.

Total sales, however, rose 8 per cent to Rs 1,486 crore during the quarter under review as compared to Rs 1,371 crore in the March quarter of FY18, it said.

During the quarter, its lighting division bagged orders worth Rs 52 crore from Mahindra & Mahindra and another Rs 32 crore from Maruti Suzuki, while the two-wheeler alloy wheel division secured orders worth Rs 462 crore from Bajaj Auto, it said.

The Bajaj order is to be realised by FY22, it said, adding the company's switch division also bagged new orders to the tune of around Rs 50 crore.

For the full fiscal 2018-19, the consolidated profit slipped by 5 per cent to Rs 286 crore as against Rs 310 crore in FY18, it said.

At a consolidated level, the company registered 32 per cent growth in revenue at Rs 5,908 crore in the previous fiscal as compared to Rs 4,471 crore in the year ended March 2018, it said.
First Published on May 16, 2019 10:00 pm

tags #Business #Market news #Minda Industries #Results

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Deepika Padukone's first look from Cannes 2019 is out!

De De Pyaar De Movie Review: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet and Tabu put up a ...

Alia Bhatt opens up on rumours that Ranbir Kapoor and she were in Euro ...

Cannes 2019: Huma Qureshi to attend Chopard Party at the film festival

Exclusive: THIS is how Sushant Singh Rajput plans to rebrand himself i ...

Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone vs Kangana Ranaut who will dazzle on the ...

Kamal Haasan gets into further trouble as slippers get hurled at him!

Cannes 2019: Sonam Kapoor plans to don a simple yet elegant ensemble

Rohit Sharma enjoys a beach stroll with Ritika Sajdeh, his ‘partner ...

Irfan Pathan Becomes First Indian to Sign for CPL Draft, Doubts Remain ...

India-US Shared Vision Opens Way for Future Opportunities: US Naval Ch ...

'His Journey Not Easy': Gadkari Says Goa CM Has Tough Task of Running ...

Two Indian-American Sikh Youths Killed in Car Accident, Another Injure ...

Infosys CEO to Get Stock Units Worth Rs 10 Crore as Company Decides to ...

Viewpoint: Mamata’s War Cements Opposition Unity, But Will It Last?

St Stephen's College Staff Association to Hold Protest on Friday Again ...

Gold Chain Snatched from Woman on Morning Walk in Delhi by Bike-borne ...

Professor, Two Others Suspended for Sexually Harassing Girls in Farida ...

Scenes from a Priyanka Gandhi rally in Salempur Lok Sabha constituency ...

Gorakhpur Diary: A tough electoral battle, promise of jobs, better hos ...

EXCLUSIVE: Dynasty politics is dangerous, BJP will emerge victorious w ...

Pragya Thakur should be debarred from contesting elections for 'Godse' ...

RBI asks NBFCs with assets size of over Rs 50 billion to appoint chief ...

Oil gains 2% as Middle East conflict intensifies

Markets under Modi government: Only 5 Nifty stocks gave negative retur ...

General sense is that we will get an NDA government, says Rajeev Malik ...

Specialty chemicals sector likely to report double-digit growth for lo ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.