App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 24, 2018 04:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Minda Corporation raises Rs 310 cr via QIP

Auto component maker Minda Corporation today said it has raised Rs 310 crore from qualified institutional placement (QIP) of shares.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Auto component maker Minda Corporation today said it has raised Rs 310 crore from qualified institutional placement (QIP) of shares. International and domestic institutional investors participated in the issue, Minda Corporation said in a statement.

"This helps us prepare for aggressively pursuing future growth and also expanding our shareholder base," Minda Corporation Chairman and Group CEO Ashok Minda said.

Minda Corporation has a diversified product portfolio that encompasses safety, security and restraint systems; driver information and telematics systems and interior systems for auto OEMs.

The company has 34 manufacturing facilities across India, South-East Asia, Europe and North America.

Shares of the company today ended 3.69 percent up at Rs 181.45 apiece on the BSE.

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.