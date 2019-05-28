Minda Corporation Q4 net profit at Rs 39.08 cr

Auto component maker Minda Corporation May 28 reported a marginal increase of 1.06 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 39.08 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 38.67 crore in January-March quarter a year ago, Minda Corporation said in a BSE filing.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 778.32 crore, up 6.71 per cent from Rs 729.35 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Total expenses during the quarter stood at Rs 726.46 crore, up 8.60 per cent from Rs 668.89 crore in the year-ago period.

For the financial year 2018-19, Minda Corporation's net profit was at Rs 167.46 crore. It was Rs 141.66 crore in 2017-18.

Total income for 2018-19 stood at Rs 3,127.47 crore. It was at Rs 2,651.23 crore in the previous fiscal.

Shares of Minda Corporation Tuesday settled at Rs 121.45 on the BSE, down 1.66 per cent from previous close.