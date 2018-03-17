App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 17, 2018 10:37 AM IST | Source: PTI

Miller asks FSSAI for SoP to tackle malicious videos on food products

Leading millers today asked food regulator FSSAI to develop a standard operating procedure to tackle the issue of circulation of malicious videos related to the food industry which may plague consumers trust.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Leading millers today asked food regulator FSSAI to develop a standard operating procedure to tackle the issue of circulation of malicious videos related to the food industry which may plague consumers trust.

The millers sought a proactive role of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India in this regard and industry body FICCI would help develop a mechanism to tackle such issues.

"FSSAI should also realise that this can become tomorrow with any other food category and therefore we are making a request to them to have create an SoP," said ITC Foods Divisional Chief Executive Hemant Malik.

He further said: "If such thing happens then what would be the instant reaction. You have to learn from every episode. There should be a method for tackling it faster. The industry would engage with FSSAI on this."

related news

Recently videos have been surfaced claiming that plastic powder was being mixed in the branded flour.

Item being termed as plastic in the videos was actually wheat protein namely gluten, said Malik, who was here to participate in a panel discussion 'Packaged Wheat Flour: Myth & Reality' organised by industry body FICCI.

Besides ITC, other major companies such as Cargill India, Modern Flour Mill, Laxmi Bhog, Victoria Foods along with Flour Millers Association also participated in the panel discussions.

"The rumours of plastic in atta are completely false and are an attempt to mislead the general public. It is the Gluten protein which is found naturally in wheat that gives elasticity to the dough and helps making chapattis and bread," said Ratan Gupta, Past President, Roller Flour Millers Federation of India.

According to the standards prescribed for Atta under Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, mandates that Atta or wheat flour must contain no less than 6 percent of gluten (wheat protein).

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC