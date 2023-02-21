 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Millennials to drive housing demand in India over the next two years: CBRE report

Moneycontrol News
Feb 21, 2023 / 02:46 PM IST

Metros like Delhi- NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Pune are witnessing the emergence of growing suburbs while re-defining the city centre, the report said.

Gen Z will lead the preference towards purchasing property in the next two years in India compared to 29 percent of baby boomers, according to a study by real estate consultancy CBRE.

While Gen Z is defined as the age group between 18 and 25 years, late millennials belong to the 26-33 years group. Baby boomers, or people born during the mid-20th century baby boom, belong to ages above 58 years.
About 70 percent of millennial respondents preferred to buy over rent, the report said.

Cities like Delhi- NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Pune are witnessing the emergence of growing suburbs while re-defining the city centre, said the report titled ‘Voices from India: How will people live, work and shop in the future?’.

The report that polled 20,000 people globally found that respondents display a stronger intention to move to a new home in the next two years, a 13 percent increase from the last two years.