Milkbasket raises $5.5 million, says aims to be profitable in 2020

Milkbasket has raised $5.5 million in a funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures, an angel network, the milk and grocery delivery startup said on June 22.

Its existing investors Blume Ventures, Kalaari Capital and BeeNext, Mayfield and Unilever Ventures also participated in the round.

Co-founder and CEO Anant Goel said this will probably be the startup’s last fundraise and it planned to be profitable this year.

The Gurugram-based hyperlocal delivery startup claims to serve more than 130,000 households, offering over 9,000 products across fruits, vegetables, dairy and bakery categories. It is operating in Gurgaon, Noida, Dwarka in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

The fundraise comes at a time when Milkbasket has been in talks to get acquired. It has held conversations with BigBasket, the largest hyperlocal delivery service in India, Paytm Mall and Amazon among others, media reports have said.

Dailyninja, which competes with Milkbasket, was acquired by BigBasket in March.