App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2020 02:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Milkbasket raises $5.5 million, says aims to be profitable in 2020

The startup has been in acquisition talks with BigBasket, Paytm Mall and Amazon, media reports have said.

M. Sriram @manicontrol2020
Representative image
Representative image

Milkbasket has raised $5.5 million in a funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures, an angel network, the milk and grocery delivery startup said on June 22.

Its existing investors Blume Ventures, Kalaari Capital and BeeNext, Mayfield and Unilever Ventures also participated in the round.

Co-founder and CEO Anant Goel said this will probably be the startup’s last fundraise and it planned to be profitable this year.

Close

The Gurugram-based hyperlocal delivery startup claims to serve more than 130,000 households, offering over 9,000 products across fruits, vegetables, dairy and bakery categories. It is operating in Gurgaon, Noida, Dwarka in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

related news

The fundraise comes at a time when Milkbasket has been in talks to get acquired. It has held conversations with BigBasket, the largest hyperlocal delivery service in India, Paytm Mall and Amazon among others, media reports have said.

Dailyninja, which competes with Milkbasket, was acquired by BigBasket in March.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 22, 2020 02:16 pm

tags #Gurgaon-based startup #Hyperlocal delivery #startups

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic: Odisha’s coastal migrants return to where they started

Coronavirus pandemic: Odisha’s coastal migrants return to where they started

COVID-19 impact | No V-shaped recovery likely for Indian economy: Analysts

COVID-19 impact | No V-shaped recovery likely for Indian economy: Analysts

Coronavirus effect: Bank-led insurers like us have seen higher impact of COVID-19 lockdown, says IndiaFirst Life Deputy CEO

Coronavirus effect: Bank-led insurers like us have seen higher impact of COVID-19 lockdown, says IndiaFirst Life Deputy CEO

most popular

5-day coronavirus treatment to cost no more than Rs 30,000: Hetero

5-day coronavirus treatment to cost no more than Rs 30,000: Hetero

India-China border tension: PMO seeks product-wise details to curb China imports

India-China border tension: PMO seeks product-wise details to curb China imports

SpiceJet to pay pilots depending on fleet utilisation

SpiceJet to pay pilots depending on fleet utilisation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.