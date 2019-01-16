App
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2019 04:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Milkbasket plans to hire 2,500 people in 2 years; launches operations in Bengaluru

"Within next two years, we hope to have the largest operations in Bengaluru and will be creating employment for over 2,500 people in the process," Milkbasket co-founder and CEO Anant Goel said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Milk delivery startup Milkbasket on Wednesday said it plans to hire 2,500 people over the next two years and announced the launch of its services in Bengaluru. The company said it will hire people to support the operations and growth in Bengaluru.

"Within next two years, we hope to have the largest operations in Bengaluru and will be creating employment for over 2,500 people in the process," Milkbasket co-founder and CEO Anant Goel said.

Hiring will be made for ground operations as well as the corporate office, the company said.

The startup has 1,500 employees in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru.
