you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 07:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Milan Patel is new Chairman of IDMA-Gujarat State Board

A chemical Engineer with specialisation in process control and automation, Patel has more than 30 years of experience in pharmaceutical manufacturing and quality control operations.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Gujarat State Board of Indian Drug Manufacturers' Association (IDMA) on June 9 announced that Milan R Patel, Joint Managing Director, Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Ltd, has been elected as the new Chairman for IDMA-Gujarat State Board for the period of one year.

IDMA-Gujarat State Board held its 41st Annual General Meeting through video conferencing and approved the election of Patel as Chairman and Sumit Jagdish Agrawal of Ishita Pharmaceuticals Ltd as Secretary.

A chemical Engineer with specialisation in process control and automation, Patel has more than 30 years of experience in pharmaceutical manufacturing and quality control operations.

related news

He has been instrumental in establishing various operational and management systems at Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

"Thanks to all IDMA-GSB members and National IDMA for giving me such a big &amp; important responsibility. This role becomes more crucial as we are in a state – Gujarat, which is the highest contributor to pharmaceutical output in terms of production and export in the Indian pharma industry," Patel said.

He also highlighted the ongoing challenges posed by the COVID-19 outbreak and the opportunity ahead for the pharma sector to  make rapid strides.

"The pharmaceutical Industry is facing paradoxical challenges, because of the challenges raised by corona, but at the same time there will be a huge opportunity which will arise due to higher spending GDP percentage by the government in the healthcare sector. I am very much sure with the statement coming in from various ministers that the GDP spent on health care, which is hovering around 1.5-2 percent , is going to go up, which means even demand for pharmaceutical medicines is going to go up in the near future," he said.

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 07:14 pm

tags #Business #Companies

