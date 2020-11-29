PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 29, 2020 12:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr bout ends in a draw; Twitter wants Tyson to face Jake Paul next

In the co-main event of the card, YouTuber Jake Paul knocked out former NBA star Nate Robinson in the third round.

Moneycontrol News

After stepping away from the boxing world 15 years ago, Mike Tyson made his comeback on November 29 taking on another legend in Roy Jones Jr. The eight-round exhibition went the distance with WBC-assigned judges calling it a split draw.

At a combined 105 years of age, the two premier athletes of yesteryear came out swinging from the get-go despite the bout officially being touted an exhibition given the advanced age of both Tyson and Jones.

In the co-main event of the card, YouTuber Jake Paul knocked out former NBA star Nate Robinson in the third round.

Close

23-year-old Jake was in control of the entire fight -- knocking Nate down once in the first round -- and twice in the second.

Here's how Twitter reacted:




First Published on Nov 29, 2020 12:00 pm

