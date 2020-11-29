Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr bout ends in a draw; Twitter wants Tyson to face Jake Paul next

In the co-main event of the card, YouTuber Jake Paul knocked out former NBA star Nate Robinson in the third round.
After stepping away from the boxing world 15 years ago, Mike Tyson made his comeback on November 29 taking on another legend in Roy Jones Jr. The eight-round exhibition went the distance with WBC-assigned judges calling it a split draw.
At a combined 105 years of age, the two premier athletes of yesteryear came out swinging from the get-go despite the bout officially being touted an exhibition given the advanced age of both Tyson and Jones.
Really enjoyed that. Much better than the cynics feared. Huge credit to both men. Takes real guts to get back in the ring in your 50s & they both got in great shape & acquitted themselves incredibly well.
For me, @MikeTyson won, easily.. he looked so fit! Amazing. pic.twitter.com/rwUmzAqxhu
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 29, 2020
Mike Tyson: “Can’t wait until we do this again!”
Roy Jones: #TysonVsJones pic.twitter.com/26LF71wfWv— ً (@treytmc) November 29, 2020
Snoop Dogg really described Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. as “Two of my uncles fighting at the barbecue.” pic.twitter.com/XgJuHnQW7r
— Mikh (@MHailgh) November 29, 2020
Mike Tyson and Roy Jones was declared a draw but Snoop Dogg won.— Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) November 29, 2020
Put Mike Tyson in the ring with Jake Paul so we can all get what we want to see.
— Rob Pizzola (@robpizzola) November 29, 2020