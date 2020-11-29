Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr bout ends in a draw; Twitter wants Tyson to face Jake Paul next

After stepping away from the boxing world 15 years ago, Mike Tyson made his comeback on November 29 taking on another legend in Roy Jones Jr. The eight-round exhibition went the distance with WBC-assigned judges calling it a split draw.

At a combined 105 years of age, the two premier athletes of yesteryear came out swinging from the get-go despite the bout officially being touted an exhibition given the advanced age of both Tyson and Jones.

In the co-main event of the card, YouTuber Jake Paul knocked out former NBA star Nate Robinson in the third round.

23-year-old Jake was in control of the entire fight -- knocking Nate down once in the first round -- and twice in the second.



Really enjoyed that. Much better than the cynics feared. Huge credit to both men. Takes real guts to get back in the ring in your 50s & they both got in great shape & acquitted themselves incredibly well.

For me, ⁦@MikeTyson⁩ won, easily.. he looked so fit! Amazing. pic.twitter.com/rwUmzAqxhu

— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 29, 2020



Snoop Dogg really described Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. as “Two of my uncles fighting at the barbecue.” pic.twitter.com/XgJuHnQW7r

— Mikh (@MHailgh) November 29, 2020



Mike Tyson and Roy Jones was declared a draw but Snoop Dogg won. — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) November 29, 2020

