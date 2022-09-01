English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    UPCOMING WEBINAR : Register & watch Markets league at INR 2699 just for PRO! Get exciting offers too.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Mike Frank elevated as chief executive of UPL Ltd

    Frank joined UPL Ltd in early 2022 as president and Chief operating officer of UPL's Crop Protection business based out of its London headquarters.

    PTI
    September 01, 2022 / 10:58 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Agriculture solutions provider UPL Corporation on Thursday said Mike Frank has been elevated as the chief executive officer (CEO) of UPL Ltd. Frank will also be a member of the UPL Crop Protection Board of Directors, the company said in a statement.

    UPL's Global Crop Protection (CP) business manages all CP assets outside of India.

    Frank joined UPL Ltd in early 2022 as president and Chief operating officer of UPL's Crop Protection business based out of its London headquarters.

    He played a significant role in driving sustainable solutions in global food value chain networks to advance its OpenAg purpose. "Frank was the natural choice to lead this transition, bringing extensive experience leading global agriculture companies... Mike has already demonstrated an impressive leadership style, entrepreneurial mindset and a strong commitment to strengthening organisational culture," Group CEO of UPL and chairman of UPL Corporation Jai Shroff said.

    "I am very excited to work with our passionate organisation and Board of Directors as we transform our company to become the leading provider of differentiated and sustainable solutions," Frank added.
    PTI
    Tags: #Agriculture solutions #CEO #Mike Frank #UPL Corporation #UPL Ltd
    first published: Sep 1, 2022 10:56 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.