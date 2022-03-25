English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Migration by investment revs up in India and South Asia as ultra-rich add Europe as a key destination

    European countries including Greece, Malta, and Portugal offering golden visa facilities are drawing interest from the ultra-rich in South Asia in recent years, going by a report

    Moneycontrol News
    New delhi / March 25, 2022 / 02:19 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Investment migration seems to be booming in India and the larger South Asia, and Europe emerging as a key destination for the ultra rich who have been historically drawn towards the US and Canada .

    Global citizenship planning firm Henley and Partners said it saw a 52 percent increase in client enquiries in 2021 across South Asia, and 2022 looks to be another year of growth.

    “Indian, Pakistani, and Bangladeshi families are seeing the benefits of investment migration not only as a means to improve their mobility, or for lifestyle and education purposes, but also as an avenue to access global markets, to protect their families’ futures, and to have an insurance policy in place to diversify their domiciles as a hedge in this volatile world in which we live,” wrote Nirbhay Handa, group head of business development at Henley & Partners, and managing director and head of global South Asia team.

    As per a report by the firm, India has 22,400 multi-millionaires or those having more than $10 million each and 1,149 centi-millionaires or those having over $100 million each. Similarly, the country has 128 billionaires, as per Henley & Partners.

    According to the firm, European countries including Greece, Malta, and Portugal offering golden visa facilities are drawing interest from the ultra-rich in South Asia in recent years.

    Close

    Related stories

    Overall, the concept of an alternative residence as a means of hedging your sovereign risk is new in South Asia. While the region remains an exceptionally exciting place for business activities, commercial growth for corporations, and high-yielding investments, high-net-worth families are becoming increasingly cosmopolitan and transnational and are keen to diversify a portion of their wealth abroad, the firm said.

    “While historically Canada and the US have been extremely popular education hubs for South Asian families, now many are also becoming receptive to Europe. This can be attributed to more European universities having become bilingual and offering tuition in English. A number of European countries are also being considered as potential places to own retirement or vacation homes, conduct business, and enjoy lifestyle benefits,” Handa wrote.

    The most popular programmes for South Asian investors are golden visa ones in Portugal and Greece on the residence by investment front, and Malta and Montenegro on the naturalisation/citizenship by investment front. "We have also seen a great deal of interest in Global Talent Independent Visas in Australia, where high calibre tech entrepreneurs can acquire permanent residence in just six months," the firm said.

    This has been particularly attractive to entrepreneurs who are looking to take their businesses global and utilise the entrepreneurial infrastructure such as access to government support and tax breaks, which may not be available in places such as Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #citizenship by investmen #Europe #Golden Visa #Immigration #India #investment migration #migration #Portugal #ultra-rich
    first published: Mar 25, 2022 02:09 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.