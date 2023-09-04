Mid-day Mood | Indices trade flat; metals, PSU banks surge

Domestic indices mirrored the listless trend witnessed across global markets in today's session.

The benchmark indices pared some early gains and traded flat in the afternoon trade on September 4. The lacklustre movement came after sharp gains in the previous session, a trend mirroring global markets, though metal and PSU banks saw strong demand.

Around noon, the Sensex was up 35.62 points, or 0.05 percent, at 65,422.78, and the Nifty was up 26.80 points, or 0.14 percent, at 19,462.10. About 2,063 shares rose, 1,896 declined and 121 were unchanged.

The Nifty faced stiff resistance at 19,500-19,550, which triggered some profit-taking as soon as the index hit that supply zone. "In the current setup, the strategy should be to buy Nifty between 19,375 and 19,325, with a stop loss at 19,220," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities.

The increase in short bets being rolled over by foreign institutional investors in the September F&O series also suggests that the breather in the market could continue through the month, analysts said.

Stocks and Sectors

Metal names were among the top Nifty50 gainers. Tata Steel surged nearly 5 percent on reports of the company being in advanced talks to secure funds for its UK plant. Coal India also jumped 5 percent after recording a 13 percent on-year rise in output and 15 percent growth in supply in August.

Other gainers in the sector were Hindalco Industries, SAIL, and NALCO, which shot up 3-6 percent on hopes of increased demand after China's approval of measures to revive a housing market. Gains across most index constituents lifted Nifty Metal to a 52-week high, up over 2 percent.

PSU banks also saw strong traction, which pushed the Nifty PSU Bank index around 2 percent higher.

Nazara Technologies was in the spotlight, zooming over 11 percent following its board's approval to raise Rs 100 crore from Zerodha founders, Nikhil and Nitin Kamath.

Kotak Mahindra Bank was also in the news in the aftermath of the resignation of managing director and chief executive officer Uday Kotak. While the buzz around the news was high, the stock did not have a significant reaction and traded largely flat.

Among laggards, automobile stocks that rose in the previous session on their robust monthly sales numbers witnessed some profit booking. Mahindra & Mahindra and Bajaj Auto slipped nearly a percent in trade.

Regardless of the muted trend in the blue-chip index, the broader market's outperformance continued. The Nifty midcap 100 and smallcap 100 indices were up around a percent.

Going by the Nifty 50's short rollovers at the start of the September F&O series, analysts anticipate the index's muted trade to continue through the month, while small and midcaps could continue to fare better than the headline index.

