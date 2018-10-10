Mid-cap IT companies to benefit more from rupee fall than larger peers

The second quarter is seasonally-strong for the Indian technology services industry, but a weaker rupee is likely to have a more pronounced positive impact on small-to-mid-tier companies that have greater exposure to the US market.

Moneycontrol had earlier reported that among the large-cap IT companies, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra will not see a very pronounced impact of the rupee's depreciation vis-à-vis the US dollar.

This is in large part because of more practical client spending patterns and a relatively lower impact of fluctuation in other currencies.

Analysts said that tier-2 or mid-cap companies, which have been showing better growth compared to their larger peers due to their ability to pivot and be more agile, will continue to show better growth.

"Mid-cap companies (with the exception of Persistent) should continue to outpace large peers with impressive client mining strategies and pick-up in deal wins in the past few quarters," said analysts at Sharekhan in a note.

Persistent Systems could have an impact because of weak seasonality of intellectual property products, which is a large part of its business.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal said performance of mid-cap IT companies would be better because of "highest exposure to the US as a geography (and currency) leading to a larger pass-through of benefits associated with the depreciation of the INR against the USD."

The brokerage expects dollar revenue for tier-II companies to grow at 15 percent year on year, compared with a constant currency revenue growth of 9.4 percent for tier-I companies.

The rupee ended at a fresh record low of 74.39 against the US dollar on Tuesday, falling for the sixth straight session. So far this year, the rupee has depreciated 14 percent.

Analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher expect cross currency headwinds to hurt reported dollar revenues of companies, resulting in steady revenue growth for TCS, Infosys and HCL Technologies, and softer growth for Wipro and Tech Mahindra.

"Cross currency movements would be a headwind for reported dollar revenues owing to depreciation of Euro/Great Britain pound/Australian dollar/INR vs USD. We expect cross currency movements to be a headwind of 90-150 bps for tier-1 IT vendors...Infosys has announced a slew of deals over the past few months and hence we expect continued confidence in revenue momentum," they said in a note.

However, most analysts expect margins to improve because of the rupee depreciation, offsetting impacts from wage hikes in the case of Wipro and HCL Technologies.