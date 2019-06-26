Microsoft working with PC makers to empower SMEs

Microsoft is working with PC manufacturers to introduce Windows 10-powered systems to empower SMEs to address their key business needs, a top company official said on June 26.

The idea is to help SMEs increase business productivity and ensure that employees use latest technologies, Microsoft India group director for devices Farhana Haque said at an event.

She asked small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to update their personal computers (PCs) - older than four years - to reduce maintenance cost and increase productivity.

She said PCs are opening the gateway for higher efficiency in operations, improved workplace productivity and better growth of SMEs.

However, once a PC becomes older than four years, its usage cost rises manifold in terms of repair, maintenance and lost productivity, she said, citing a survey report.

The survey was conducted among SMEs here and in 20 other cities, Microsoft said in a press release.

Uttar Pradesh has over 89 lakh MSMEs, the highest in the country, collectively employing over 1.65 crore people, it said quoting a CII report. These MSMEs account for nearly 60 percent of the industrial output of the state, it added.

"Indian SMEs are increasingly looking at technology to make their operations more efficient and connect with new customers which in-turn is enabling faster business growth," Haque said.

She said over 30 percent of the SMEs surveyed were found to be using PCs that were older than four years.

The survey also found that SMEs hesitate in purchasing new PCs as they feel that the applications they are currently using might not work on an upgraded PC, she said.

SMEs using modern PCs have experienced better productivity, reduced costs and enhanced security, she added.