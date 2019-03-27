App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2019 10:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Microsoft wants govt to ease data storage norms in new e-commerce policy

The government proposed a policy which bars companies from sharing data with third-party entities, even if there is customer consent

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Tech giant Microsoft is seeking relaxation in data storage rules under the new e-commerce policy proposed by the government, wanting permission to share data with group companies to help development of business and customer relations, Financial Express reported.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) held a meeting with all stakeholders earlier this month after releasing a draft of the policy.

"Some stakeholders, including startups, were of the view that foreign investors generally calculate the business value of a startup or a company based upon the offerings and data that it has. Not allowing data sharing could potentially limit acquisition and investment opportunities for foreign companies in Indian startups," the newspaper quoted a source as saying.

Startups are also working on technology that assists artificial intelligence and requires the participation of major tech companies around the world and draws investments from large MNCs. If data sharing is not allowed, this could be impacted adversely.

related news

According to the proposed policy, data sharing with third-party entities is barred, even if there is customer consent. This policy aims to regulate the flow of data across borders and establish a framework for its sharing.

In the meeting, stakeholders said that there is ambiguity around the word 'third-party', which means companies like Microsoft and Amazon cannot share the data even with their own parent or subsidiary. "Some stakeholders want the government to allow data sharing among companies who are a part of the same conglomerate or are subsidiaries. Microsoft favoured this suggestion," another source present at the meeting said.

There were many big stakeholders who have no issue about the new norms that require them to store data locally, including companies like Netflix, Amazon, Uber, Ola and traders.
First Published on Mar 27, 2019 10:32 am

tags #Business #E-commerce #India #Microsoft

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Plagued by Accidents, Boeing Holds Test Flights for 737 MAX Fix: Repor ...

IPL 2019 | Ashwin Within His Rights but Would Have Liked Warning First ...

Nirav Modi Extradition: CBI Team Likely to Leave for London Today for ...

REEL Movie Awards 2019: Manoj Pahwa, Amit Trivedi, Harshdeep Kaur's Wi ...

Facebook Shuts Over 2,600 Fake Pages, Groups And Accounts

UGC Bans Distance Learning Degree Programmes in Agriculture

Happy Birthday Ram Charan: 10 Trendsetting Style Statements by the Act ...

IPL 2019 | Experienced Chennai Super Kings Side is Still Young: Bravo

Hyundai Venue (QXi Codename) is the Official Name of the Upcoming Comp ...

General Elections 2019: BJP, Sena pin hopes on Maratha quota, Modi's p ...

Congress can fund minimum income scheme by taxing super-rich, say econ ...

Land acquisition, bank cleanup and policies to revive agriculture: Raj ...

General elections 2019: Senior leader Murli Manohar Joshi dropped; Man ...

TV viewers may soon be able to switch service providers without changi ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex off day's high, Nifty holds 11,500; Yes ...

Jet Airways shares up 6% as airline set to add more flights in April

Strides Pharma rallies after Macquarie upgrades stock; expect EPS to t ...

This small-cap stock has jumped 110% in one year

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Suspense in Wayanad over Rahul Gandhi's candi ...

China destroys prints of 30,000 world maps which did not show Arunacha ...

'I felt like a 16-year-old,' swimming ace Michael Phelps recounts his ...

Huawei P30 Pro vs Galaxy S10 Plus vs Pixel 3 XL vs iPhone XS: Clash of ...

Robert Mueller probe into 2016 presidential election, collusion betwee ...

Jet Airways' new investor needs to bring Rs 4,500 cr capital, says SBI ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Delhi’s Lodhi Colony turns into an art district as 30 artists paint ...

Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's pairing in Inshallah shows Bollywood doesn't ...

Alia Bhatt crosses 30 million followers on Insta, reminisces her Bolly ...

Justin Bieber slams a troll talking about his wife Hailey Baldwin, als ...

Avengers: Endgame new posters reveal the survivors of Thanos' snap

IPL 2019: Ziva Dhoni was the perfect cheerleader for papa MS Dhoni, wa ...

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas amp up their Miami holiday, groove to T ...

Ram Charan will have a professionally ‘HIT’ year ahead, predicts g ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019 Winners' List: Alia Bhatt bags the Best ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2018 Exclusive: Alia Bhatt says her best perf ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: AndhaDhun director Sriram Raghavan talk ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.