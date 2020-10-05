Microsoft unveils investment to make Greece a regional hub for cloud services

Microsoft Corp. will invest in cloud services infrastructure in Greece, a boon to the country's economy that has been weakened by a decade-long debt crisis and the coronavirus pandemic, senior executives of the technology giant said on Monday.

"We are investing today in research and technology in Greece," Microsoft President Brad Smith said.

"There will be benefits for Greece given our commitment to training for thousands of people."

Greek Prime Minister said the data centre investment will bring financial benefits of 1.0 billion euros to the country in the long term.