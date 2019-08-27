App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2019 08:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Microsoft to upskill government IT officials in AI and Cloud

The programme includes a series of physical and virtual workshops. The aims is to train 5,000 personnel over a period of 12 months.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Microsoft has launched a Digital Governance Tech Tour programme to upskill government officials in charge of IT in artificial intelligence and intelligent cloud.

Through this programme, Microsoft will help upskill government officials, equipping them with the digital skills and experience to successfully deploy cloud-based solutions, a statement added.

The programme includes a series of physical and virtual workshops. The aim is to train 5,000 personnel over a period of 12 months, according to the press statement.

The statement further added that the programme is designed keeping in mind all skill levels required at every stage of the government’s cloud adoption journey. This could be integrating on-premise core infrastructure with cloud platforms to operationalising cloud analytics solutions.

“Participants will come away with a range of skills including being able to move, transform and analyse data, design and deployment skills for end-to-end solutions, and monitoring and troubleshooting in the cloud,” the statement said.

The initiative is open to all the IT professionals and technocrats across the government ecosystem. This includes public sector undertaking employees, government partners and system integrators.

The programmes have two components; one aimed at technical directors, technical architects and project managers and the other for developers, IT architect and application architects.

While the latter will deep-dive into fundamentals of Azure Cloud, the former will cover topics such as data analytics and insights, ethical governance of AI and digital transformation basis.

This training becomes important in the light of increasing adoption of AI and cloud across several applications.

First Published on Aug 27, 2019 08:28 pm

tags ##artificialintelligence #IT #Microsoft

