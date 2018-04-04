Microsoft to invest $5 bn in IoT over next 4 years globally

Tech giant Microsoft today said it will invest USD 5 billion over the next four years on Internet of Things (IoT) globally.

Microsoft, in a statement, said this increased investment will support continued research and innovation in IoT.

"This (investment) will support Microsoft's technology platform, as well as supporting programs, thereby enabling continued research and development in key areas, including securing IoT, creating development tools and intelligent services for IoT and the edge, and investments to grow our partner ecosystem," it added.

IoT refers to a network of inter-connected sensors and devices like smartphones, connected vehicles and appliances that harness relevant information from massive amounts of data collected.

Microsoft's IoT offerings currently include operating systems for devices, cloud services to control and secure them, advanced analytics to gain insights, and business applications to enable intelligent action.

While the company did not disclose country-specific details, the statement said the investment will ensure that in India, Microsoft continues to meet all its customers' and partners' needs as they develop new and increasingly sophisticated IoT solutions.

Microsoft's cloud platform, Azure is being used in IoT deployment across the country. Microsoft Azure IoT is powering India's first smart street lighting project in Jaipur, where the city's municipal corporation operates and maintains over 100,000 public street lights within the city.

Researchers at IISc Bangalore are using a network of IoT sensors coupled with Microsoft Azure analytics to find how cloud technologies can help tackle water scarcity in cities.

Last year, Tata Motors had said it will leverage Microsoft's connected vehicle technologies that bring together artificial intelligence, advanced machine learning and IoT capabilities on Microsoft's Azure cloud to create a highly personalised, smart and safer driving experience across the digital life of a vehicle owner.

According to a report by AT Kearney, IoT will lead to a USD 1.9 trillion productivity increase and USD 177 billion in reduced costs by 2020.