App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 24, 2020 02:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Microsoft, SBI join hands to train differently-abled people to find jobs

“It is an ideal partnership. This is a new beginning in training and finding people with any kind of disability but employable. Our experience with them has been fantastic,” SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar told reporters here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Global tech major Microsoft on Monday announced a partnership with SBI to train differently-abled people find jobs in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector. Over 500 differently-abled youths will be upskilled in the first year of the collaboration.

“It is an ideal partnership. This is a new beginning in training and finding people with any kind of disability but employable. Our experience with them has been fantastic,” SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar told reporters here.

Microsoft's president of global sales, marketing and operations Jean-Philippe Courtois said there are 26 million differently-abled people in India and it is essential to use newer ways to use technology to enable them participate in the 21st century economy.

Close
A company statement said SBI Foundation and Microsoft will develop an artificial intelligence powered market place that will enable the BFSI industry to connect more easily with differently-abled people for upskilling and employment opportunities.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 24, 2020 01:57 pm

tags #Business #Companies #jobs #Microsoft #SBI #State Bank of India

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.