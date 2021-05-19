MARKET NEWS

Microsoft provides 125 oxygen concentrators to Noida Authority

May 19, 2021 / 08:19 AM IST
Tech giant Microsoft India on Tuesday provided 125 oxygen concentrators to Noida Authority to help tackle the COVID-19 pandemic here, officials said.

Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari said the support made by Microsoft as part of its corporate social responsibility will help in the fight against the pandemic.

"Noida Authority has been seeking support from private players in the fight against COVID and Microsoft India has provided 125 oxygen concentrators of 5 litre capacity each," according to an official statement.

These concentrators would be distributed to hospitals in Noida and in rural areas as required and in coordination with the district administration, it added.

Amid the deadly second wave of coronavirus, people in Gautam Buddh Nagar had been recently grappling with shortage of medical resources like hospital beds, oxygen and medicines.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Companies #Microsoft #oxygen concentrators
first published: May 19, 2021 08:19 am

