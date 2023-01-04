 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Business

Microsoft, NIELIT team up to train youth in cybersecurity skills for jobs

PTI
Jan 04, 2023 / 08:46 PM IST

NIELIT and Microsoft will deploy Cyber Shikshaa and Ready4Cybersecurity programmes in 30 training centres of NIELIT in Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns

(Image Courtesy: Reuters)

Tech titan Microsoft and National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) on Wednesday announced a collaboration to increase access to skills for jobs through Cyber Shikshaa and Ready4Cybersecurity programmes.

Nearly 3,500 learners will undergo training and receive internship or employment opportunities for in-demand cybersecurity jobs.

NIELIT and Microsoft will deploy Cyber Shikshaa and Ready4Cybersecurity programmes in 30 training centres of NIELIT in Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns, with a special focus on Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and states in the North-East region of India.

NIELIT and Microsoft have collaborated to train youth in cybersecurity skills for jobs, a release said, adding these programmes would be scaled in subsequent years to integrate cybersecurity training programmes in all the training centres of NIELIT.

The global cybersecurity skills gap and the lack of diversity in the workforce are among the urgent issues facing the digital economy.

Studies show that 3.4 million people are needed to fill the global cybersecurity workforce gap.