Microsoft may set up Rs 15,000-crore data centre in Telangana: Report

Technology giant Microsoft is in talks with the Telangana government to set up a data centre in the southern state with an investment of Rs 15,000 crore.

Microsoft has already chosen a land parcel near Hyderabad for the facility, Business Standard has reported.

"In the information technology (IT) space, Telangana is already seeing

some major investments. Microsoft is establishing its data centre here, and it may come out with a public announcement soon," a source told the publication.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

If it materialises, Microsoft would be the last in a string of companies to head to Telangana. Earlier this month, Kerala’s Kitex group, which specialises in kids apparel, moved to Telangana to set up a manufacturing base, with an initially investment of Rs 1,000 crore. In June, US-based Triton Electric Vehicle inked a memorandum of understanding for a Rs 2,100-crore unit for electric buses.

A spokesperson for Microsoft India did not comment on the matter when contacted by Business Standard.

Reliance Jio and Microsoft had in 2019 partnered to set up data centres in India, which would use the latter's cloud platform Azure.

Brookfield Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Canada's Brookfield, and Digital Realty recently said they have created a joint venture to set up data centres in India under the brand name BAM Realty.

Data centre revenues are pegged at about $4 billion by 2024, Business Standard reported, citing the Praxis Global Alliance report.

