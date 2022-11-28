 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Microsoft likely to offer EU concessions soon in Activision deal: Report

Reuters
Nov 28, 2022 / 10:41 PM IST

The deadline for the European Commission, which is investigating the deal, to set out a formal list of competition concerns known as a statement of objection is in January.

Microsoft is likely to offer remedies to EU antitrust regulators in the coming weeks to stave off formal objections to its $69-billion bid for ”Call of Duty” maker Activision Blizzard, people familiar with the matter said.

The deadline for the European Commission, which is investigating the deal, to set out a formal list of competition concerns known as a statement of objection is in January. Offering remedies before such a document is issued could shorten the regulatory process.

Microsoft’s remedy would consist mainly of a 10-year licensing deal to Playstation owner and critic of the deal Sony, another person with direct knowledge said.

Reuters
TAGS: #European Union #Microsoft #microsoft-activision deal
first published: Nov 28, 2022 10:41 pm