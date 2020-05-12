App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 01:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Microsoft introduces Back2Business solution boxes for SMBs in India

Microsoft has announced the launch of Back2Business solution boxes for helping Indian small and medium businesses (SMBs) "maintain business continuity and embark on their cloud adoption journeys"

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Microsoft has announced the launch of Back2Business solution boxes for helping Indian small and medium businesses (SMBs) "maintain business continuity and embark on their cloud adoption journeys".

Curated for specific scenarios in different organisation sizes, they bring together offerings across 'Azure' and 'Modern Workplace', the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Indian SMBs are facing multiple challenges in running their operations seamlessly during the current crisis, including access to remote working solutions in a secure and scalable environment, disaster recovery and advanced security with device management and threat protection, Microsoft noted.

To provide support in keeping businesses running through any outages and reducing on-premise infrastructure management costs, these offerings are tailored to boost employee productivity and improve customer engagement, the statement said.

"... the Back2Business Solution Boxes offer speed in deployment and usage and flexibility with pay-as-you-go pricing, along with our commitment to privacy and security," said Harish Vellat, Senior Director, Small and Mid-Corporate Business, Microsoft India.

Besides, catering to near-term challenges through COVID- 19 offerings around Windows Virtual Desktop and Microsoft Teams, there are solution packages designed to accelerate the cloud adoption journeys of SMBs, the statement said.

These are curated to help ramp up legacy systems, migrate workloads to Azure or modernise apps and websites. Standard yet easy to customise according to requirements of customers, the solution boxes come in four variants, it was stated.

First Published on May 12, 2020 01:51 pm

tags #back2business #Business #India #Microsoft

