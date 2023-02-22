 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Microsoft inks Nvidia game deal to assuage regulators over Activision merger

Reuters
Feb 22, 2023 / 06:57 AM IST

Microsoft Corp has struck a 10-year deal to bring Activision games to Nvidia Corp’s gaming platform, if the Xbox maker is allowed to complete its much-contested $69 billion acquisition of Activision.

Regulators and competitors like Sony have come out hard against the proposed Microsoft-Activision tie-up.

Britain earlier this month said the deal could harm gamers by weakening the rivalry between Xbox and PlayStation, result in higher prices, fewer choices and less innovation for millions of players, as well as stifling competition in cloud gaming.

A Nvidia deal could allay those concerns by ensuring more ways for consumers to get games controlled by Microsoft.