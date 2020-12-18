Microsoft found malicious software in its systems from SolarWinds

Representative Image (Source: Reuters)

Microsoft said it had detected a malicious version of software from SolarWinds inside the company but that its investigation so far showed no evidence hackers had used Microsoft systems to attack customers.

Earlier, sources told Reuters that the hack was a part of the suspected Russian campaign that has hit multiple United States government agencies by taking advantage of the widespread use of SolarWinds networking management software.

Microsoft’s own products were then used to further the attacks on others, they added.

The report said that it is yet not clear how many people have been affected by the tainted products, adding that the US Department of Homeland Security on December 17 said it will continue to investigate the hack.

(With inputs from Reuters)