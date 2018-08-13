Microsoft, CBSE conduct pilot digital encryption of question papers for class 10th

Tech giant Microsoft today said it has partnered with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to run a pilot to digitally encrypt question papers for class 10th compartmental examinations, aimed at enhancing security and seamless distribution of the papers.

The solution was successfully tested as a pilot project in the recently held Class 10th compartmental examinations across 487 centres with about 4,000 students, Microsoft said in a statement.

It added that the Controller of Examination could track the entire process using a software solution built on Windows 10 and Office 365 and that the technology was deployed by CBSE without a security breach.

The overall process was automated to be highly secure with encryption, two factor authentication and access to download the exam papers at the examination centre was given only 30 minutes prior to the start time, the statement explained.

The solution leverages features in Office 365 to encrypt and watermark the papers. This watermark has the centre's code imprinted on it, which allows for localisation and traceability in the eventuality of a paper leak.

A CBSE administrator initiates the distribution of exam papers, which results in the generation of e-mails to the respective centres with a link to One Drive, containing the exam paper.

This digitisation process, Microsoft claimed, saves significant time and cost for exam administrators due to online paper generation, automated delivery process and reduction in approval cycles.

"Innovative implementation of technology has the potential to solve some of the most pressing issues faced by the sector. The success of this partnership with CBSE is proof of that potential," Anil Bhansali, Corporate Vice President (Cloud and Enterprise) and Managing Director at Microsoft India (R&D), said.

Microsoft said for the pilot test, multiple mock trials were conducted before the Class X compartmental examination date with the entire CBSE team, including various exam centres along with the company's experts, to ensure seamless adoption and familiarity with the process.