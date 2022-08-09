English
    Microsoft becomes first big tech firm to join ONDC, to launch group buying app

    The open network seeks to increase e-commerce penetration in the country to 25 percent in the next two years, reaching 900 million buyers and 1.2 million sellers

    Deepsekhar Choudhury
    August 09, 2022 / 09:31 PM IST
    Representatative image

    In a significant milestone for the Online Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), tech giant Microsoft has joined the interoperable e-commerce programme backed by the Indian government.

    The company said that it plans to launch a shopping app for group buying which will be integrated with ONDC. This also makes Microsoft the first among big tech peers like Amazon, Google and Meta (formerly Facebook) to join the network.

    Koshy, MD and CEO of ONDC, said, “As Microsoft plugs into the network, it's a step in the same direction for both of us. By utilising the strength of our open network users, Microsoft, too, can implement their creative ideas like social commerce swiftly.”

    The open network seeks to increase e-commerce penetration in the country to 25 percent in the next two years, reaching 900 million buyers and 1.2 million sellers through the open network, while hitting the $48-billion mark in terms of gross merchandise value.

    In April, the network piloted a soft launch in five cities – Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Shillong, Bhopal and Coimbatore. Dynamic pricing, inventory management and optimisation of delivery cost are the three important pillars that ONDC is banking on to reduce the cost of doing business for everybody, including retailers.

    A spokesperson for Microsoft said, "The Indian e-commerce industry has tremendous growth potential in the next decade. Initiatives like ONDC can be a game changer amid this boom. Their UPI-like network for digital commerce is a win-win for both buyers and sellers as it will enable them to connect without dependency on any e-commerce solution.”

    Tech companies like Amazon, Flipkart, Google, Shopify and retail majors such as ITC, Dabur and Hindustan Unilever are reportedly in talks to join the network. Meanwhile, Paytm Mall, Snapdeal and Dunzo have already signed up with the network.

    The government has set up a nine-member advisory council, including Nandan Nilekani from Infosys and National Health Authority CEO R S Sharma, to ascertain the steps required to design and accelerate the adoption of ONDC.

    The foundations of ONDC are to be open protocols for all aspects in the entire chain of activities in exchange of goods and services, similar to hypertext transfer protocol for information exchange over internet, simple mail transfer protocol for exchange of emails and unified payments interface for payments.
    Deepsekhar Choudhury Deepsekhar covers tech and startups at Moneycontrol. Tweets at @deepsekharc
    Tags: #ONDC
    first published: Aug 9, 2022 09:31 pm
