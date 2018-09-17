App
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2018 06:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Micron Technology keen to enter Hyderabad in big way

An official press release said the company would take on lease 1.8 lakh sq ft in an SEZ, thereby making the presence of the firm largest in the country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Telangana government announced that US-based semiconductor-maker Micron Technology is keen on setting up shop here and would be investing over Rs 300 crore and generating direct employment for 1,000 people.

Micron already has presence in Singapore, Taiwan, Japan, China and Malaysia, the release said. Senior officials of the company met Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao and Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, it said.

Micron would also be working with the flagship programme of the government - TASK (Telangana Academy for Skills and Knowledge) for recruiting young engineers and this would be facilitated by the government, the release said. Also, Micron would be connecting to T-Hub and and T-Works on the innovation front, it said.
First Published on Sep 17, 2018 05:57 pm

tags #Business #India #Micron Technology

