Mar 19, 2018 09:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Micromax invests in AI based startup One Labs

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Homegrown mobile handset firm Micromax today said it has invested in a consumer technology and artificial intelligence based startup 'One Labs', which has developed chat bot like Apple's Siri and Google Assistant.

The company, however, did not disclose financial details of the deal.

"A large chunk of our efforts are now concentrated on coming up with products and services which act as solutions to the needs of the fast-evolving consumers. Given the fact that artificial intelligence is the future of device ecosystem, we look forward to seeing how the partnership with One Labs will enable us to enhance user experience even further," Micromax Informatics, co-founder, Vikas Jain said in a statement.

One Labs has developed 'inOne' platform which provides access to apps across multiple genres from food, shopping, travel, deals, cabs, news, recharge, games etc within a single app.

"inOne will be pre-embedded in Micromax devices and will further augment the features available to users on its around platform," the statement said.

In addition, One Labs has created an AI enabled voice or chatbot solution called One Assistant which packages services provided on 'inOne' in a virtual assistant format, it added.

In the past, Micromax has partnered with technology startups like Ixigo, Healthifyme, IndusOS, Gaana.com and others.

The inOne platform currently hosts over 50 apps. Some of the apps accessible on the inOne platform are Zomato, Ola, Uber, Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal, Housejoy, Nearbuy, Urban Clap, ixigo and BookMyShow.

