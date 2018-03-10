App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 10, 2018 03:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Micromax forays into refrigerator, washing machine segments

The Gurugram-based firm, which is known for mobile handsets and LED TV panels, is expanding its portfolio in the consumer electronics segment, targeting the 'premium economy' consumers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Home grown firm Micromax, which is aiming to be a complete consumer electronics maker, has entered into refrigerator and washing machine segments and expects Rs 2,000 crore revenue from new categories, said a top company official.

The Gurugram-based firm, which is known for mobile handsets and LED TV panels, is expanding its portfolio in the consumer electronics segment, targeting the 'premium economy' consumers.

As part of its portfolio expansion, Micromax has plans to launch 12 models in refrigerators, 10 models in washing machines, 12 models in air conditioners and 17-18 models of air coolers.

"We aim to achieve Rs 2,000 crore of revenue from our consumer electronic segment by 2020," said Micromax informatics Co founder Rajesh Agarwal.

related news

Presently, consumer electronics contributes overall about 20 per cent to total Micromax revenue and the company expects that it would go up to 30 per cent next fiscal.

"Currently, consumer electronics segment has a revenue of around 1,200 crore. With the launch of the new products in this segment, it will have 30 per cent share in overall revenue by March 2019," he added.

Besides, the company is also expanding the range of its air conditioners and LED TV panels.

The company, which had launched AC last season, expects to corner 5 per cent market share in the next one year.

"We are expecting hard summers this year, hence we expect capturing a market share of 5 per cent in the AC segment in next one year," Agarwal added.

In TV panel segment, it currently has 6 to 7 per cent market share, he added.

Micromax, which has factories in Rudrapur, Telangana and Bhiwadi, plans to invest Rs 200 crore in couple of years.

"We have invested around 300 crore already in the last 2-3 years. We will be investing around 200 crore more in the next couple of years," said Agarwal.

tags #Business #Companies #Micromax

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC