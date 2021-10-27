Microlenders need to be transparent in interest rate pricing, says RBI deputy governor Rajeshwar Rao

Reserve Bank of India

Indian microfinance industry needs to have a transparent pricing policy to build trust among customers, said Reserve Bank of India (RBI) deputy governor, M. Rajeshwar Rao on October 27. These lenders need to focus on client protection, a level playing field, and financial inclusion, Rao said.

Microlenders are in the business of giving small loans to low-income borrowers. These companies typically borrow from banks to lend to their customers and typically charge around 23-25 per cent on loans from customers.

"The lenders would also have to make available a simplified factsheet on the pricing of microfinance loans to the borrowers along with the disclosure of minimum, maximum, and average interest rates charged by them," Rao said.

"The intention is to enable the market mechanism to come into play with the expectation that it will bring the lending rates downwards for the entire microfinance sector and empower the customer through transparent disclosures," Rao said.

Highlighting the fact that there are negative consequences of over-indebtedness, harsh recovery practices and adverse outcomes arising from harassment of customers, Rao said lenders should exercise caution on meeting good governance standards.

"While chasing higher asset growth and returns, lenders should not throw caution to the winds. Any slip-up through adverse actions of the MFIs may undo the tremendous progress achieved over the decades and the Sector can ill-afford to do that," Rao said.

Unless the microfinance industry globally explores innovative methods of financial inclusion, it will lead billions of aspirations remaining unfulfilled, Rao said while speaking at the annual National Conference of Sa-Dhan, an industry lobby of microlenders.

Rao further emphasised that microlenders must make public the pricing of interest rates to bring in more transparency. The microfinance industry was hit hard by the pandemic as borrowers struggled to repay loans on account of loss of livelihood.

However, despite the national and local lockdowns due to the pandemic, the microfinance industry clocked a loan portfolio outstanding of Rs2,52,181 crores as on March 31, 2021.

Rao said while the financial sustainability of lenders is important, they also need to make sure social goals aren't sacrificed.

"There is no denying the fact that self-sufficiency and financial sustainability are the objectives that the lenders need to pursue," said Rao.

"However, prioritization of profitability at the expense of social and welfare goals of the microfinance may not be an optimal outcome. Lenders need to remain cognizant of the fact that the balance sheet growth should not be built by compromising on the prudent conduct," the deputy governor said.

(This is a developing story)