Microlenders knock on RBI’s door seeking exemption from new current account rules

Microfinance institutions' (MFIs) industry lobby Sa-dhan has written to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das, seeking exemptions for microlenders from the new current account opening rules. MFIs are institutions that borrow from banks and lend to small borrowers at a higher rate.

According to the recent guidelines from the RBI, banks cannot open multiple current accounts for customers who have availed cash credit or overdraft facility from other banks. All transactions need to be routed through cash credit or overdraft accounts, the RBI said.

In its letter, Sa-dhan said MFIs have various current accounts with banks based on the location of their branches. Since demonetisation, all loan disbursements of MFIs are being credited to the bank accounts of their borrowers.

“Pursuant to the Circular, these current accounts will need to be closed. The requirement to route all transactions through CC/OD Account would mean that all amounts collected from the borrowers and all loan amounts disbursed have to be routed through the CC/OD account. This is not practical in view of the wide geographical spread of MFIs,” Sa-Dhan said.

Citing these reasons, Sa-Dhan has asked the RBI to exempt MFIs and NBFC-MFIs from the purview of the new rules.

Further, though loan disbursements of MFIs are through bank accounts of borrowers, a large part of collections are still in cash. MFIs require multiple current accounts in multiple banks for their cash management requirements. This circular would result in making the cash management systems of MFIs cumbersome and costly, the industry lobby noted.

S-Dhan has also cited that if all transactions are to be routed through a particular bank, there would be no flexibility or back-up available in case of any unforeseen issues with that particular bank or freeze on transactions with that bank. “This would automatically result in a freeze of all the transactions of that MFI with the entire banking system,” S-Dhan said.

Further, it may be possible that a particular MFI may not have more than 10 percent exposure to any bank, the industry lobby said. "In such a situation we are not clear as to how the banking transaction requirements of that MFI would be met. You may be aware that the banks themselves are not keen on increasing their exposure to a particular entity," it said.

Further, there is a possibility that banks having exposure of more than 10 percent to that particular MFI may not necessarily be most technologically equipped for collection and disbursal processes, S-Dhan said. "However, to comply with the Circular, one may have to avail the facilities provided by them, which would result in practical problems for the microfinance borrowers," the industry lobby wrote.