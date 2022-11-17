 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Microfinance sector grows over 16-fold to Rs 2.85 lakh crore over last decade: Report

PTI
Nov 17, 2022 / 10:39 PM IST

Going forward customer engagement and protection will lay ground for the long-term sustainable growth.

Representative image (Source: ShutterStock)

The microfinance industry grew over 16-times in the last decade with a loan portfolio of Rs 2.85 lakh crore, a study has said.

According to the 'Micro Matters: Macro View - India Microfinance Review FY 2021-22' report by Microfinance Institutions Network (MFIN), NBFC-MFIs (microfinance institutions) were the only regulated entity offering micro loans till 2012.

The portfolio of the industry grew by 16.5-times from Rs 17,264 crore in March 2012 to Rs 2,85,441 crore as of March 2022. Banks and NBFCs started disbursing micro loans from 2016 while small finance banks (SFBs) joined in 2017.

The functioning of MFIN as an SRO (self-regulatory organisation) since 2010 has enabled the sector to build its growth on strong pillars such as customer protection, industry code of conduct and policy advocacy, all of which contribute towards the building a responsible finance ecosystem, Devesh Sachdev,  Chairperson - MFIN said in the report.

Sachdev said financial inclusion or access to finance is an important pathway to create opportunities thus allowing low-income households to take part in these growth processes.