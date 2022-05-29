Microfinance industry veteran and Sa-Dhan executive director P Satish passes away at 65

P Satish, microfinance industry veteran and executive director of microlending industry body, Sa-Dhan, passed away on 29 May morning following a heart attack, according to an official at the industry body.

Satish, 65, was undergoing treatment for various ailments for a while. The death happened in Delhi this morning, the official said. Satish is survived by a wife and two daughters.

At Sa-Dhan, Satish had consistently engaged with the Reserve Bank of India, Government and banks to highlight the problems of small lenders and has often succeeded in getting the required regulatory attention for such companies. Satish played a critical role in streamlining self-regulation of the Indian microfinance industry.

Satish was the ED of Sa-Dhan since 2015 and formerly the Chief General Manager with National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), heading the Micro Credit Innovations Department (MCID).

Besides his role at Sa-Dhan, Satish was also a member of financial inclusion advisory committee of RBI, SHG-Bank Linkage Programme Strategic Advisory Board of NABARD and Governing Council of Bankers’ Institute of Rural Development (BIRD), Lucknow.

Also, he was on the Steering Committee of PM SVANidhi Scheme of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Microfinance Sub-Group of NITI Aayog. Satish was a Director on the Boards of MUDRA (2015-20) and India Post Payments Bank (2018-21).

During his stint at Nabard, Satish also headed its Maharashtra Regional Office at Pune where many pioneering initiatives were undertaken by him including the Climate Change Adaptation Project, Agri-Advisory Project, Vidarbha Model of Financial Inclusion etc.

As a Faculty Member at Bankers’ Institute of Rural Development (BIRD) he was instrumental in designing and conducting numerous training and capacity building programmes in the field of microfinance and has grassroots level experience.





