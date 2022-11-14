 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Microfin industry needs $100 bn to promote green livelihood: Jayant Sinha

Nov 14, 2022 / 07:23 PM IST

The Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance Jayant Sinha on Monday said sustainability and clean energy will drive growth in the microfinance sector which would need USD 100 billion to serve customers.

For creating entrepreneurs, microfinance institutions should focus on creating a financing bouquet that will enable disbursal of loans to those who will be working on sustainable livelihood, Sinha, the BJP Member of Parliament from Hazaribagh, said at the microfinance conference by Sa-Dhan.

"Out of the 500 million workforce in India, 400 million are in the informal sector. This informal sector workforce is those who hugely benefit from the microfinance sector.

"The task in hand for the microfinance sector is to create green jobs for millions. And for this USD 100 billion will be required by the microfinance sector to promote green livelihood," Sinha said.

Sinha also said one of the key challenges today is to create quality jobs for the millions who join the workforce every year, however, the aspirations of landing a government job cannot be fulfilled and they are limited.

There are only 3.5 crore or 35 million government jobs available today, he said.