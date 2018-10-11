App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2018 04:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Micro tag maker Recoveri enters India with $10 million investment

The company is mainly targeting automobile segment for tagging four and two-wheelers with microdots -- 1 millimetre square grain size dots which carry unique number code linked to chasis of vehicle -- Recoveri CEO Philip Opperman told reporters here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

South Africa-based micro tag maker Recoveri on Thursday announced entry in India with investment of USD 10 million by next year.

The company is mainly targeting automobile segment for tagging four and two-wheelers with microdots -- 1 millimetre square grain size dots which carry unique number code linked to chasis of vehicle -- Recoveri CEO Philip Opperman told reporters here.

The company sprays 15,000 microdots on critical components inside vehicle which can be traced with help of an ultra-violet torch and the number can be read with the help of a magnifier.

"We have earmarked overall investment of USD 10 million which will be done in India over a period of next one year. Major part of it will be used in setting up a microdot production factory in Manesar (Haryana)," Opperman said.

The company has partnered with Delhi-based firm Falcon to market its product in the country.

"We have had discussion with automotive component makers body ACMA for a pilot project that will commence in a fortnight. Component makers are keen to use microdots to check sale of duplicate products," Opperman said.

He said the government is working on draft regulation to prevent theft of vehicles, which once finalised will boost business of the company.
First Published on Oct 11, 2018 04:30 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Recoveri #South Africa

most popular

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.