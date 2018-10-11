Micro tag maker Recoveri enters India with $10 million investment

South Africa-based micro tag maker Recoveri on Thursday announced entry in India with investment of USD 10 million by next year.

The company is mainly targeting automobile segment for tagging four and two-wheelers with microdots -- 1 millimetre square grain size dots which carry unique number code linked to chasis of vehicle -- Recoveri CEO Philip Opperman told reporters here.

The company sprays 15,000 microdots on critical components inside vehicle which can be traced with help of an ultra-violet torch and the number can be read with the help of a magnifier.

"We have earmarked overall investment of USD 10 million which will be done in India over a period of next one year. Major part of it will be used in setting up a microdot production factory in Manesar (Haryana)," Opperman said.

The company has partnered with Delhi-based firm Falcon to market its product in the country.

"We have had discussion with automotive component makers body ACMA for a pilot project that will commence in a fortnight. Component makers are keen to use microdots to check sale of duplicate products," Opperman said.

He said the government is working on draft regulation to prevent theft of vehicles, which once finalised will boost business of the company.