Michelin India head Mohan Kumar dies of COVID-19

Mohan Kumar, Executive Director & Executive Vice President at Michelin India [Image: LinkedIn/mohan-director]

Michelin India head Mohan Kumar died of COVID-19 on May 11, the Times of India has reported. He was 53 years old and is survived by his wife, two children and his parents.

Kumar joined the company in 2005 as Head of the Passenger Car Tyre sales and had been the Business Head for India and SAARC countries, according to his LinkedIn profile. He had also held key positions in Michelin USA.

A graduate of the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirapalli in mechanical engineering, Kumar went on to pursue marketing from at Indian Institute of Management, Banglore.

Before joining Michelin India, Kumar worked in several Indian and multinational companies in the marketing and sales domain, the report added.