MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Michelin India head Mohan Kumar dies of COVID-19

Kumar joined the company in 2005 and had been the business head for India and SAARC countries.

Moneycontrol News
May 13, 2021 / 09:47 AM IST
Mohan Kumar, Executive Director & Executive Vice President at Michelin India [Image: LinkedIn/mohan-director]

Mohan Kumar, Executive Director & Executive Vice President at Michelin India [Image: LinkedIn/mohan-director]

Michelin India head Mohan Kumar died of COVID-19 on May 11, the Times of India has reported. He was 53 years old and is survived by his wife, two children and his parents.

Kumar joined the company in 2005 as Head of the Passenger Car Tyre sales and had been the Business Head for India and SAARC countries, according to his LinkedIn profile. He had also held key positions in Michelin USA.

A graduate of the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirapalli in mechanical engineering, Kumar went on to pursue marketing from at Indian Institute of Management, Banglore.

Before joining Michelin India, Kumar worked in several Indian and multinational companies in the marketing and sales domain, the report added.

The news of Kumar death came on the day Milagrow Humantech founder and CEO Rajeev Karwal died of COVID-19.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #coronavirus #Michelin India
first published: May 13, 2021 09:47 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's why that pharmacy degree is so relevant amidst COVID-19

Future Wise | Here's why that pharmacy degree is so relevant amidst COVID-19

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.