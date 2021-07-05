MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Michelin Group appoints Gaganjot Singh as president in Africa, India, Middle East

Gaganjot Singh will succeed Marc Pasquet, who has been called to other functions in the Michelin Group, the company said in a statement.

Moneycontrol News
July 05, 2021 / 01:18 PM IST
Gaganjot Singh will succeed Marc Pasquet, who has been called to other functions in the Michelin Group, the company said in a statement.

Gaganjot Singh will succeed Marc Pasquet, who has been called to other functions in the Michelin Group, the company said in a statement.


Michelin Group, on July 5, named Gaganjot Singh as the president of Michelin Africa, India and Middle East Region. Singh will be based out of Pune, India.

Singh will succeed Marc Pasquet, who has been called to other functions in the Michelin Group, the company said in a statement.

Across his 10 year tenure with Michelin, Gaganjot has held various leadership roles in finance, sales, and other commercial functions across Asia, Africa and Europe.

Since 2019, Gaganjot has served as Global Business Model Leader – Large Fleets within the Long Distance Transportation Business Line.

From 2016 to 2019, he was the Managing Director of South Africa Customs Union (SACU), Angola, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi and Mozambique. In 2012, he joined Michelin Group in India as Chief Financial Officer of the country.

Close
Earlier in his career, Gaganjot held various leadership positions in companies such as GlaxoSmithKline and Pepsico in varying functions of Finance, Purchase, Logistics, including his last role as CFO of Saint-Gobain Construction Products in India before joining Michelin Group in 2012.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #Gaganjot Singh #Michelin #Michelin Group
first published: Jul 5, 2021 01:18 pm

Must Listen

Setting Sail | Here's why Wakefit transitioned from mattress brand to home solutions provider

Setting Sail | Here's why Wakefit transitioned from mattress brand to home solutions provider

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.