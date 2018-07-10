Mi Flash sale: Xiaomi offers smartphones, LED TV at Rs 4; sale starts today

Xiaomi India is offering mobile phones at Rs 4 to mark its fourth Mi anniversary celebrations. The Chinese smartphone maker has listed a host of offers on its mi.com website that commenced at 10 am on July 10 and will continue until July 12 midnight.

However, the company is offering the Redmi Y1 (originally priced at Rs 8,999), Mi LED Smart TV 4 (priced at Rs 44,999), Redmi Y2 (priced at Rs 8,999), Redmi Note 5 Pro (priced at Rs 14,999), Mi Band 2 (priced at Rs 1,7999), and Mi Body Composition Scale (Rs 1,999), respectively for just Rs 4 for a limited period. The flash sale starts on all three days at 4 pm.

In addition to the flash sale, the company is offering ‘Blink & Miss Deals’ for combined sale of Redmi Note 5 and Mi VR Play 2, which are available for Rs 9,999 against their original price of Rs 11,298. The Redmi Y1 and Mi Bluetooth Headset, which are available for Rs 8,999 against their original price of Rs 9,898, Mi Air Purifier 2 and Filter will be available for Rs 8,999 against their original price of Rs 11,498.

Further, the Mi Body Composition Scale and Mi Band 2 will be collectively available for Rs 1,999 against their original price of Rs 3,798, Pocket Speaker and Earphones Basic will be priced Rs 1,499 against their MRP of Rs 1,898, and 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i and Mi Rollerball Pen will be available for Rs 899 instead of Rs 1,078.

The company is hosting a range of other offers including the ‘12 PM Blockbuster’ sale, exchange on devices, gift cards and coupons, apart from the discounts on products.

The company has also arranged a game named ‘Find 4’ for buyers, where they can play and win Mi MIX 2, Redmi Y2 and other devices.