 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

MHA wants start-ups to create voice recognition software to combat cyber call fraud

Aihik Sur
Feb 24, 2023 / 12:36 PM IST

This comes at a time when, with the adoption of digital payments skyrocketing, the instances of cyber frauds done through social engineering have increased manifold.

In November 2022, the TRAI proposed Calling Name Presentation (CNAP), a feature that aims to allow users to identify callers. [Representative image]

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is scouting for voice recognition software to rein in the menace of cyber frauds that take place over phone calls.

The home ministry has floated a requirement as part of the Defence Innovation Start-up Challenge, which says that the software will be used to analyse voice samples recorded by victims of cyber fraud.

“The VRS will be able to store voice samples of different individuals of interest that can be uploaded by law enforcement agencies (LEA) and match them with test samples in order to identify suspects,” according to the problem statement issued by the MHA on the DSIC website.

The move comes against the backdrop of a spurt in digital payments and the instances of cyber frauds being carried out through social engineering growing manifold.