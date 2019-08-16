MGL's CNG supply hit due to tech snag at ONGC's Uran unit

State-run Mahanagar Gas on August 16 said that due to a major technical problem at ONGC's gas processing facility at Uran, across the Eastern coast has impacted supply of CNG in the city.

"The gas supply to MGL has been affected, in terms of lower volume flow and high carry over of condensate along with the gas. This has resulted in major disruption of gas supply to MGL's city gate station at Wadala," it said in a statement.