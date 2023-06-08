MG on list of possible acquisitions to foray into EV space, but nothing final yet: JSW chairman Sajjan Jindal

British-born, and now China-owned, marquee automobile brand MG Motor could be a potential acquisition target for JSW Group, which is looking at expanding its presence to more customer-facing sectors.

Speaking exclusively to CNBC-TV18, JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal said, "On MG Motor, if you are asking me specifically -- because I don't shy away from difficult questions -- that is also one of the companies in our list. Could be one of the options if they want to sell, but I am not sure as yet."

Jindal was speaking on the sidelines of EY's World Entrepreneur of the Year (WEOY) awards in Monte Carlo, where he is representing India among 49 other leaders from across the world.

Electric mobility is one of many new sectors the JSW Group is working on entering. "On EVs, we continue to work on that strategy. We haven't yet closed any deal, or haven't yet decided or put our finger on the final product. But we are going to work on it over the next six to eight months, and try and see that we can build the electric vehicle," he said, adding, "I am very excited about this opportunity for India because I feel that over the next seven to 10 years, electric vehicles are going to be the major mobility driver in the country. We want to be there when this idea or when this opportunity arises."

While he may favour taking the acquisition route to enter new arenas, he is also aware of the pitfalls that such an exercise brings. "In a new area, whether it is battery or EV or something else, which is not our domain industry, acquisition could be an area. But through acquisition, it also gets a little bit more complicated, because it is not designed to your specs, and you may not really get what you want," he said.

It's not just Electric Vehicles that the JSW Group is looking at, it's the whole electric mobility value chain. To that end, the group is also looking at making batteries in India, also because this would be allied to the group's existing presence in the energy business.

"There are many areas that attract us that are potential areas, for example, as part of our renewable industry renewable journey, we are looking at batteries -- to manufacture batteries in India. That is an area which is a very large area and we feel that we are pretty organised to be in that sector. Because it is a sector which is up our alley, and we understand that business very well," Jindal said.

Of course, this is also at the early planning stage, and no details or deals have been finalised yet.

The group is also not averse to partnering with foreign players who would bring technology and capabilities to the table. "There are many opportunities -- global opportunities -- they are knocking at India's doors and they are looking for good partners in India... JSW is a good sort of organisation to tie up with," he said. In this regard, he adds that the origin of the partner does not matter, whether Japanese, or European, or Chinese.

However, the company will weigh and balance multiple factors, including India's larger relationship with these countries, and how vital such a partnership will be for India's gropwth and future before moving ahead on such partnerships -- even in sectors like Electric Mobility, which clearly appears to be a priority foray.

"In EV, China is way ahead of global competition. So, therefore, China becomes a natural ally, as far as new technology in battery and electric mobility is concerned, so that is one part of the story. On the other side, if we have a hostile relationship between India and China, then obviously we will not work with the Chinese," he said before adding, "So as a group, we have always taken that position; but to build India, if the technology is available only in China, or there's the kind of technology and cost structure which the Chinese can provide us and the Europeans cannot, then we have to think twice before we decide. So I think it's a difficult question to answer, but yes, that is, that is my position."