MG Motor ties up with e-waste recycling firm TES-AMM

MG Motor India President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said the company is on a mission to develop a comprehensive EV ecosystem that supports India's drive towards its greener and cleaner future.

PTI
December 14, 2020 / 02:07 PM IST
MG Motor

MG Motor

MG Motor India on Monday said it has partnered with e-waste recycling and end-to-end service provider, TES-AMM for recycling of batteries of its electric vehicle ZS EV. The partnership will ensure environmentally-sustainable and secure recycling of the ZS EV batteries, the company said in a statement.

MG Motor India President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said the company is on a mission to develop a comprehensive EV ecosystem that supports India's drive towards its greener and cleaner future.

"We strongly believe that battery management is a critical area that needs focus. Our partnership with TES-AMM builds along these lines and ensures that batteries not only reenter the value chain, but are also recycled while following the most eco-friendly protocols. We believe it will go a long way in India's sustainable e-mobility future," he added.

TES-AMM has Asia's only Li-ion battery recycling plant and is one of the few companies certified in multiple management systems. It uses a unique mechanical-hydrometallurgical process for enhanced asset recovery that is environmentally superior and safer, the statement said.

"TES-AMM is continuously striving to cater to the need by setting up state-of-the-art facilities that are ultramodern and cost-effective and provide safe and secure battery management. We are happy to enter into a partnership with MG which has taken a great initiative towards clean energy. We shall strive towards providing a sustainable recycling solution for the same," TES-AMM CMD Director Ram Ramachandran said.

MG Motor India launched the ZS EV earlier this year and has retailed more than 1,000 units to date in India.
PTI
TAGS: #Auto #Business #Companies
first published: Dec 14, 2020 02:07 pm

