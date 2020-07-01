App
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 11:33 AM IST | Source: PTI

MG Motor retails 2,012 units in June

"Even though our sales performance in June was better than May this year, we continue to face headwinds in supply chain and logistics due to multiple issues," MG Motor India Director Sales Rakesh Sidana said.

MG Motor India on Wednesday said it has retailed 2,012 units in June. The company has witnessed an increased traction in the markets that are normalising faster – for both its product lines – the updated BS-VI versions of Hector that recorded sales of 1,867 units, and ZS EV with sales of 145 units, MG Motor India said in a statement.

The company is doing its best to overcome these challenges and looking forward to the launch of Hector Plus this month, he added.
